DOLORES ANNE McGUCKEN, of Nitro passed to a better place on August 22 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, John, her parents Emile and Velma Kinder and her brothers Charles and Emile Jr.
Dolores graduated from Nitro High School before receiving her bachelor's and master's degrees from Marshall College (now University). After her education she began the only career she ever knew as music, choir and English teacher at her alma mater, good ol' Nitro High. She loved teaching. She talked about those years, and her many students (33 years' worth), until her death.
Not only was she a good teacher, but a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son John and his wife Noelle, and son Brent, all of Charleston, and granddaughters Leigh and Erin, and Erin's husband Scott, as well as her great - grandchildren Claire and Henry, all of Gibsonia, PA.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, yet we still have the many memories of her life well-lived, her talents, her wit until the end, and her enduring love.
Visitation will be held for Dolores, or Mrs. McGucken as her students knew her, on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar.