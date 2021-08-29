DOLORES B. THOMPSON, 94, of Marmet, WV, died August 25, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was a member of Winifrede Presbyterian Church where she loved singing in the choir, and she was well-known in the community for her cooking and her delicious "pull candy."
She was preceded in death by husband Jack K. Thompson; parents Elmo and Hazel Lunsford Grant; and brothers Bobby Grant, Elmo "Bud" Grant, and William Grant.
Surviving are sons Ronnie R. (Carol) Thompson of Seth, WV, and Jesse A. (Eva) Thompson of Ashford, WV; daughter Gilda Sue Thompson of Charleston, WV; brother Charles Grant of Rockingham, NC; grandchildren Mark (Ronda) Thompson of Nashville, TN, Misty (Jeff) Norris of Nashville, TN, Fred (Angie) Malone of Bridgeport, WV, Matt (Kathy) Malone of Poca, WV, Jill Touzani of Tuscaloosa, AL, Brigitte (Luke) Carney of Red House, WV, Kelly Thompson of Hurricane, WV, and Jessica (Jerry) Hill of Scott Depot, WV; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House at 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311