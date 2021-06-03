DOLORES CAMPBELL age 72 of Montgomery died May 25, 2021. She was born in Montgomery on March 4, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Cecil Capps Sr. and Anna Scott Capps. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Anna Marie Thomas and brothers Cecil Capps Jr. and Larry Capps.
She was a dispatcher for City Cab Company.
Surviving: children Arnold Lee Thomas Jr. and Virginia Lynn Thomas; sisters Shirley Capps and Pam Diveley.
Service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Chaplain Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com