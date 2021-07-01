DOLORES "DOTSY" JANE COX, 88, of Harlem, Georgia, formerly of Rainelle, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
