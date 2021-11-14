DOLORES FAYE (BOYD) HOWARD, 88, of Cannelton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her residence.
Born October 31, 1933 in Falls View, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Vennie (Priddy) Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband, Conley Burton Howard; sons: Randy Howard and Steven Howard; daughter-in-law, Sherri Howard; brother, Harold Boyd, Jr.; and sisters: Juanita Cottrill and Patsy Lester.
Dolores was an avid bowler in her younger years. She had a great love of animals, particularly her dogs: Dukie, Bella, and JoJo. She was very proud to have recently become a born-again Christian.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Michael Howard and his wife, Pam of NJ; Scott Howard of Charlton Heights; and Kevin Howard of Montgomery; siblings: Shirley Dunlap of Cannelton; Darryl "Duffy" Boyd and his wife, Barbara of Fayetteville; and Nancy Duncan and her husband, Paul of Cannelton; daughter-in-law, Julie Howard; special niece and caregiver, Becky Toney; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel with Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.