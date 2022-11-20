DOLORES GROVES CROSS, 87, of Scott Depot, peacefully departed her earthly home on November 18, 2022.
She was a Braxton County native and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Wilsie Groves.
One afternoon in downtown Gassaway, Dolly noticed Bronson Farrell Cross, the town's most eligible bachelor and the most handsome man she had ever seen, walking down the street. As a beautiful young woman, she knew if she walked in his direction there was a chance that she could capture his attention. Not only did she capture his attention but she also captured his heart. He soon made her his bride and they created a family and life together which lasted until Farrell's death in 2008.
Dolly helped her husband Bronson operate Cross Jewelers in Gassaway, and then later they relocated to the Charleston area, where she had a successful career with Lilly's Jewelers, most well-known as the manager of the Dunbar location from which she retired.
She was a devout Christian and was a faithful attender and/or member at Gassaway Baptist Church, Poca Baptist Church, Fairlawn Baptist Church, Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, and most recently at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Garner, Sherman, Coble and Bud Groves; her sisters, Juanita Harris, Annavie Duckworth, and Lorraine Pennington; and also her granddaughter, Chastity Hall.
Dolly is survived by her children; Vicki (Tom) Reddick, Steve (Melissa) Cross, David (Renee) Cross, and Doug (Jody) Cross; her grandchildren, Chad Hall, Brittany Cross, Tyler Gills, Kaylee Olzewski, Olivia Cross, Tanner Cross, Trevor Cross, Alexis Buckley, Rachel Buckley, and Laura Buckley; her three great grandchildren, Jacob Reddick, Joseph Workman, and Thaxton Gills; her sister, Evelyn Brady; and sister-in-law, Jean Edwards.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 21, at Bealls Mill Cemetery, in Gassaway, with Pastor Ron McClung officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
