Dolores Jean Coffman Hanson

DOLORES HANSON, 83, of Big Chimney passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospice on September 26, 2021. Surviving Mrs. Hanson are her two children William Lee Hanson, Jr. and Pamela Miller. Grandchildren: Nicole Chapman, Kelsey Miller and Sam Miller. Blessed with one great-grandchild, Jillian Nicole Chapman. She is also survived by two brothers, Earl 'Butch' Coffman of Pinch and Charles Coffman of Melbourne, Florida.
Mrs. Hanson attended Charleston High School before accepting a secretarial position with the FBI in Washington DC in 1956. She was employed by numerous state and federal agencies throughout her career in an administrative assistant position, retiring in 1998 from the Army Guard at Coonskin.
In 1958, she met and married William Lee Hanson, Sr of Charleston, eventually settling in Big Chimney. Mrs. Hanson and her husband were very active in each of their grandchildren's lives. A special interest of hers was geography/travel. They were able to do this quite often with family and friends for 58 years until his death in 2016. She took pride in her orchids and keeping an immaculate home.
With Elaine and Jack LaLanne, Dolores ('Spice') began a lifelong exercise habit leading all the way to the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA. She especially enjoyed dancing the jitterbug with her brother, bowling and College Football. And the sky. She instilled a sense of adventure and wonder in her family.