DOLORES JEAN "PEACHES" WYCKOFF, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Huntington following a short illness.
She was born September 20, 1936 in Red House, WV, the daughter of Jasper K. Phillips and Sylvia M. Tittle, both deceased.
Peaches held several jobs in her life, including working as a secretary for the US Army during the Korean War, for Gravely Tractor Co., as a real estate agent, as an administrative assistant for Clark Truck Parts, and as a tax assistant for several accounting firms. In addition, she was a PTA leader, a Brownie leader, and a regular attendee at dance recitals, choir and band performances, and show choir competitions.
Peaches was an independent, outspoken woman long before it became fashionable and was a fierce defender of her family and friends. She was a strong woman whose strength sustained her extended family when they needed her most. Her door was always open to them, and she was always ready to lend them an ear or a helping hand. She truly cherished all the people in her life, and they, in turn, cherished her.
She was predeceased by husband John Wyckoff, sister Jacqueline Mallett, and stepsons Charles Edward Wyckoff and Van Wyckoff.
Peaches is survived by her daughter Ellen (Chuck) Keefer of Winfield; stepson Gregory Wyckoff (Donna) of Ft. Worth, TX; step daughter-in-law Lisa Wyckoff of Kennedale, TX; grandsons Christopher Ferris (Scarlett) of Cross Lanes and Matthew Keefer of Winfield; step-grandchildren Noah Wyckoff of Kennedale, TX and Sarah Wyckoff of Orting, WA, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. Burial will follow the service at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Wyckoff family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com