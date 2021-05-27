DOLORES M. "DODO" YOUNG, 87, of Cedar Grove went home to be with the Lord and her husband Ern on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Care after a short illness. Dodo was born on May 8, 1934 in Ward, WV, the daughter of Roy Daugherty and Myrtle Chambers. She attended East Bank High School. After high school, Dodo started a family, went to work at the glass plant, and then for thirty-four years, she was employed by Kanawha County Schools as a bus driver until her retirement in 2000. Dodo was a member of the Cedar Grove Women's Club and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church until its closure at which time she transferred her membership to attend church with her family at Glasgow United Methodist Church.
Dodo enjoyed cooking, shopping, was proud to see her family grow into five generations, and was always ready for the next excursion. One of her greatest joys was when her children and grandchildren gathered at Granny and Papa's house for Sunday dinners, holidays, and many other special occasions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Ernest E. "Big Ern" Young; infant son, Michael Shane Young; and lifelong friend, Virginia Hall.
She is survived by two sons, Ernie (Kathy) Young of Glasgow and Jimi (Jeannie) Young of Cedar Grove; two daughters, Adonna (George) Feltner of Cedar Grove and Margie (Rob) Hill of Raleigh, NC; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 28 at Cooke Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Mays officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 230, Glasgow, WV 25086.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.