Dolores Peters Burdette
DOLORES PETERS BURDETTE, 88, of Cedar Grove, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 13, 2020. She was born November 24, 1931, in Ward.
The last job of her working career was at Southridge Walmart where she worked until the age of 79. She was very proud of her Walmart years.
She is survived by one brother, Bernard Peters (Grace); five children: Brenda Bass (Jim), Barbara Dent (Allen), Susan Dangerfield (Jerry), Robert "Joe" Burdette (Marsha) and Charles "Ernie" Burdette; eight grandchildren: Melanie Dangerfield, Jon Dangerfield (Ashlee), Jason Bass (fianc Cassie), Amanda McCraven, Douglas Dent (Martha), Lorraine Feazelle (Jay), Whitney Humphrey (Chris) and Kayla Burdette (fianc Josh); thirteen great - grandchildren: Dustin Bailey (fianc Leah), Dustin's father Otis Bailey, Michael and Hunter Bass, Jayce Feazelle, Amy, Abigail and Alyssa McCraven, Addison Dangerfield, Lorelei, Ezekiel and Abram Dent and Cassandra and Madison Humphrey; and one great - great - granddaughter, Madison Bailey.
A celebration of life and love will be held Sunday, July 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., at New Life Center in Cedar Grove.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ward Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Sherry Smith, 3012 Dorsey Drive, Belle, WV 25015.
At her request, Dolores wanted to share this poem:
Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road, And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room, Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little-but not too long, And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me-but let me go
For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone.
It's all part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and sick of heart, Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, Miss me but let me go.
Author: Anonymous