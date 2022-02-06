DOLORES ROSE EVANS BRANNON, age 86, formerly of Pineville, WV passed away on Friday morning, February 4th, 2022 at Harmony at Morgantown.
She was born in Tariff, WV on March 21st, 1935, a daughter of the Jakie and Opal Curry Evans .
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Alan and Barbara Brannon; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Jacob and Lacey.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Wallace F. Brannon; a sister, Dottie DePue; a brother, Junior Allen Evans; and a step-brother, Paul Evans.
Dolores was a very proud and philanthropic member and Treasurer of the Pineville Women's Club (GFWC). She was a member of a generation of women who typically didn't receive the credit they deserved for their involvement in various life aspects. The old saying of "behind every man is an even better woman" certainly applied to Dolores. She supported her husband Wally in his business, Holloway Pharmacy in Pineville, and was very active in the day to day operations of it.
Dolores was an animal lover, and contributed over the years to various organizations who supported the welfare of animals.
At her request, there will be no services scheduled.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown is providing care and guidance to the family.
Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com.