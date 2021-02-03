DOMIGENE LOWE of Pratt, WV, went home to Jesus on January 29th, 2021 at the age of 92. Domi was born to John and Aileen Hager on July 22, 1928 in Longacre, WV. She was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband Jimmy and young son Mike, who passed away at 15 months. Domi and Jimmy had celebrated 51 years of marriage before his death in 2002. They were blessed with three children, Mike, Patricia, and Diane, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Domi also loved her church family. She was a member of Old Kanawha Baptist Church and nurtured countless children in the nursery. Domigene had a servant's heart and was always the last to leave any church event, making sure every last dish was washed. She and Jimmy prepared communion for many years. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God. Domigene didn't have many hobbies, but she was always busy. She took pride in her housework, gardening, and canning. She had a passion for cooking and baking made-from-scratch pies and cakes for her family and friends. If you wanted Domigene to sit down, you better have a rocking chair. We will always cherish the memories of Sunday Dinners at Maw Maw Domi's. As the matriarch of her family, she hosted many family reunions over the years. Domigene also enjoyed and looked forward to the many Fridays with her "Lunch Bunch" friends.
Domi is survived by her daughter Patricia Hartman and son-in-law Rob of South Charleston, and daughter Diane Lowe of Pratt. Granddaughter Lesley (Jason)Adkins of South Charleston, Grandson Sean (Stephanie) Hartman of Anchorage, AK, Grandson Derek (Brooke) Hartman of Lavalette, WV. Great-Grandchildren Emma Hartman (Sean), Claire and Colin Hartman (Derek), and Jaxon Adkins (Lesley) and her furry lap companion Buddy the cat.
Domigene was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and sisters-inlaw, John and Lorraine Hager, Tom and Mary Ann Hager, and Jerry and Brenda Hager. Also, her cousin Pearl Riley, who was like a sister to her. Domigene was blessed with several caregivers, in addition to her loving daughters, in the last 2 years of her life.
The family would like to thank: Michelle Lake, Mary Pat Wheeler, Sue Westfall, Ava Davis, Sharon Edwards and her PCP Vicki Dobbins. They would also like to thank Hospice, especially her nurse Sonja, for helping to keep her at home and as comfortable as possible.
Arrangements for Domigene are in the care of O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. There will be a visitation on Friday, February 5 at 2 until 3 p.m.
Due to COVID, masks are required with social distancing. There will be a private family service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to www.haitifriends.com or www.unionmission.com.