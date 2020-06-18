Domineque "Dommie" Gibson

Domineque De'Sha Gibson
In Loving Memory
Feb. 1, 1988 - Jun. 12, 2020
DOMINEQUE DE'SHA "DOMMIE" GIBSON, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord, June 13, 2020.
Domineque was born February 1, 1988, in Charleston, to John Anthony Johnson and the late Myra Irene Gibson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myra Gibson, sister, Marissa Gibson, great-grandmother, Rosalyn Jenkins, and paternal grandfather, John Johnson.
Domineque graduated from South Charleston High School. With unspeakable words, he was a joy to be around. Domineque outlived his life expectancy that "man" gave him, but God was the ultimate decision maker over his life.
Left to cherish Domineque's memories is his father, John Anthony Johnson (Cheryl Woods), grandmother/caretaker, Beverly Gibson, paternal grandmother, Betty Johnson, uncle, James Johnson, cousin, Nevonia Lee Parker, and a host of family and friends.
Special thanks to cousin, Nevonia Parker, friend, Sanata Smith, and teacher, Teresa Burdette.
Our family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their love and support during Domineque's "Dommie" last days.
A private service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville, with Reverend Tony Saunders officiating. A walk-through viewing will be at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 1 to 2 p.m.
The family is asking that social distancing guidelines observed, including wearing a face mask.
Condolences can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.