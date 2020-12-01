DOMINIC LUCCI, to the family and friends of Dominic Lucci, we share with great sadness his passing on November 28, 2020 at the young age of 44. Born on August 16, 1976 in South Charleston, WV, he was the son of Linda Lucci (David) Miller of Dunbar, WV and the late Terry Lucci. He attended George Washington High School and graduated from West Virginia State University. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his mother, Dominic is survived by his sister, Julianna (Brian) of Huntington and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The extended family of his wonderful caregiver Sade Rice, as well as his personal family, will feel the void from his passing. Dominic struggled throughout his life with an unknown brain disease. These struggles left many of us with difficulty understanding his decisions and sometimes troubling behaviors. To those who truly knew Dominic, knew that he was a caring, compassionate and deeply feeling person. He found solace listening to music and taking care of various animals that he either inherited or found. His spontaneous laughter and his desire to belong were strong trademarks of his personality. Family and friends were very important to him; he kept them closed and cherished their loyalty. Dominic, per his wishes, will be cremated. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later time. The family acknowledges the wonderful care provided to Dominic by doctors: Partovi, Williams, and DeVay, and nurses and supportive staff both in Charleston and Dunbar. Tremendous gratitude to Sade Rice and her family. Peace be with you, Dominic. We love you, Mom, Julianna and Sade. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
