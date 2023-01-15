DON AUSTIN LEWIS, 96, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Valley Center in South Charleston, after a short illness. His daughter was at his side.
He was born September 9, 1926, on South Hills, Charleston, WV, to Albert and Attie Lewis. He was the youngest of nine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, his wife, Maxine, and daughter-in-law, Nancy.
He is survived by sons, Don K. Lewis (Lisa) of Dunbar, Max R. Lewis (Mary) of St. Albans, and daughter, Joyce Ellen Lewis of South Charleston. He had four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and close friend, Rev. Frank Goff.
He served his country in the US Army during WWII at the Panama Canal. He was a member of VFW Post 4768, Alum Creek, WV. Following his military service, he trained in automotive paint and body work, and had a long career as a body shop manager at several car dealerships in the Charleston area.
He loved gardening, playing checkers, WVU football and basketball, and NASCAR. He was a Christian.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Frank Goff officiating. Military graveside honors by the US Army will follow. Friends and family will gather 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Don's cremains will be buried at Adkins Cemetery, Charleston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alum Creek VFW Post 4768, 4443 Brounland Road, South Charleston, WV 25309.