DON DRAKE, 89, of Elkview, West Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by his loving family following a long illness.
He was born to Lonnie and Edith Drake of Clio, West Virginia on September 8, 1932. Don was a retired employee of Mountaineer Gas. Don also proudly served our country in the United States Army and received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents and three siblings, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Belcher Drake. He is survived by his children, Paul Drake (Debbie), Elkview, WV; Donna Elliott (Scott), Dunbar, WV; grandchildren, Krista Drake Stevens (Marshall), Fairfield, OH; Ashley King (Nathan), Ashland,KY; Hunter Elliott, Dunbar, WV; Tasha Loudermilk, Elkview, WV; Jessica "JJ" Mullins (Kaila), Teays Valley, WV; great-grandchildren, Kayden King and Ellie May King, along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Reese officiating. Burial will follow at the Woody Cemetery in Upper Pinch, WV.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Hafer Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV for their hospitality and ever loving kindness during this time and we would also like to thank his precious, ever faithful caregivers, Lucy Simpson, Sherry Crowder, Dawn Reed and any and all past caregivers for their love and compassion while caring for Don.