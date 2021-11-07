It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of DON E. BAIRD, 78, of Ivydale, WV. Don went to his peaceful sleep on November 4, 2021.
Don grew up on Charleston's West Side and was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He spent his early years on the family farm in Clay County, WV, where he learned about being an outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish the Elk River, and lived on the family farm. Don worked in the field of Ophthalmology and was the owner and manager of Baird Jewelry.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Jane Baird, parents, W.A. and Genevieve Baird, and sister, Patricia Goldman.
Don leaves behind many to cherish his memories. This includes: his brothers, Sonny (Martha) of Hurricane, WV, and David (Patty) of Parkersburg, WV; caregiver and daughter he never had, Betty (Randy) Ramsey, her children, Missy, Donnie (Melissa), and Eric, and her grandchildren, Kaleb, Charlie, Mady, Waylon, and Dalton; special niece Deanna (Chad) Thomas and her children, Cameron and Jillian; special friend of many years, Ronnie "Hedge" Rogers; his loving dog Peppie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank WVU Home Health of Braxton County and HospiceCare of Charleston. Also, a special thank you to Don's caregivers: Donna, Amy, Linda "JoJo," and Sharon.
Due to the risk of Covid, there will be a private family graveside service at the Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536
Memories may be shared on line by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.