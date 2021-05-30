Don Fluharty

DONALD LEON FLUHARTY, 78, of Charleston, formerly of Parkersburg, loved NASCAR races and was able to live out his dream by driving a NASCAR at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Don took his final lap on Earth and entered Heaven's track on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at CAMC Memorial. Don was very proud of his service with the United States Army and while serving was stationed in Germany and enjoyed his travels to the surrounding countries. He was retired from the Fenton Art Glass Company in Williamstown where he met the love of his life, Betty. Don was an accomplished musician with many talents. He loved singing, playing instruments, and recording music. George Jones was his idol.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Buryl, Lawrence, Jackie, Martha, and Mary.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Rob; in-laws, Elmer and Betty Miller; brother, Harry; sister-in-law, Carolyn Fluharty; brother-in-law, Vernon Bibbee; grandchildren, Casey, Donald, Randy, and Ian; his bonus children, Amy and Andrew; bonus grandchildren, Hunter and Chase; and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
There will be no services held at this time with a private Memorial Service to Honor the Life of Don to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers for the family they ask that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family at this time. Memories and condolences for Don's family may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.