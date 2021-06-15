DON LEE HARDING, 91, of Sissonville, passed away on June 12, 2021.
He was born at home in Sissonville on December 11, 1929 to the late Roy and Lessie Harding.
Don drove tractor and trailers since the age of 17 and worked for many different companies before retiring from Kroger in the early 1990's. He loved his trips to Myrtle Beach, camping with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Violet J. Harding.
Left to cherish Don's memory is their only daughter, Donna Lolita Harding (Kenny); grandson, Bryan Zahrndt (Becky); granddaughter, Leslie Daniele McCutcheon (Jason); great-grandson, Zachary Zahrndt; and great-granddaughter, Madison McCuthcheon.
The family would like to thank his many caregivers, Betty, Janie, Aleesa, Connie and Lindsay for making it possible for Don to stay at home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville with Reverend Al Mendez officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service, at the mausoleum, in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville
Flowers are welcome, but donations in Don's name may also be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.