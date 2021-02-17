Don Paul Griffith

DON P. GRIFFITH, 77, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2021 after a short illness, with family by his side.
He was a 1962 graduate of Sissonville High School and a U.S. Navy veteran, which he was very proud of. He retired from Union Carbide in 2001, and enjoyed driving cars for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ruby Griffith of Sissonville; siblings, Erma Poole, Glenna Beane, Olga Posey, Jane Presley, Glen "Hop" Griffith, Dale Griffith, and Jimmie Griffith. Don was the baby of the family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Griffith of Elkview; son, Donnie Griffith and wife Jessica of Winfield; daughter, Lisa Ashcraft-Sowers and husband Pete of Elkview; grandaughters, Lauren Whitney Phillips and husband Jonathan of Charleston, Addison and Elin Griffith of Winfield, and Casey Blankenship and husband Chase of Tennessee; and great granddaughters, Barrett and Emsley Phillips of Charleston.
Don loved his family and friends so very much and had never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing in the Outer Banks, NC with his fishing buddies, Dale Cooper and Wayne Canterbury. He also loved spending time talking with his brother-in-law, Mike Newhouse. Don's three granddaughters and two great granddaughters brought so much joy to his life as well as his furry granddaughter, Jade Griffith, a Yorkshire Terrier.
A service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Sams officiating. Military rites and committal will be honored at the funeral home concluding the service. Private burial will be at the Newhouse Family Cemetery, in Frame.
Visitation will be from 12 -1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.