DON TATE, age 66, of Nitro, went home to be with God on June 15, 2020.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Louie and Vlasta Tate, and brother, Louise Tate.

Don is lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl Tate; sons, Donald C. (Shelley) Tate, Chris (April) Tate and Josh Tate; brothers, Frank (Helen) Tate and Jack (Diane) Tate; and sisters, Rose Tate and Vivien Tate.

An "In Memory of" service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Mt. Heights Church. A dinner will be in the activities building after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut Street, South Charleston, WV 25309.

