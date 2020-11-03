DON WAYNE LEACH Jr., 44 of Tad Wv passed away at home on Oct. 29,2020. He was a graduate of Dupont High School in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ira Leach, Sylvia Pearl Carpenter. uncles; John Paul Leach & Anthony Leach.
He is survived by his son Travis Leach; parents Don Wayne Sr & Kim Leach; sister Tonya Leach; maternal grandmother Betty Faith Slawter, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
To my Son... Your kind and sweet soul is loved more than could ever be expressed. We will miss you until we see you again. Love Always, Mom & Dad.
Cooke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Graveside service will be Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Glasgow, Wv . Due to Covid-19, masks, state guidelines and social distancing are required.