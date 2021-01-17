DON WILSON, (83 yrs.) born 3/12/1937 in Manhattan, NY to Doris Roach and John Wilson went home to be with God 1/7/2021. Don leaves a legacy of exceptional accomplishments as a husband, father, grandfather, teacher, community leader, and activist. He touched the lives of many and lived by the philosophy that one person could make a difference.
In 1958 Don started his career as the first black teacher at Elkview HS. He moved on to teach upper-level math at Stonewall Jackson and George Washington HS's. "I choose math over more profitable professions because of the satisfaction I feel when I help a child learn and grow." He tutored 22yrs during retirement, often without charge. He believed, "Every student deserves a chance to learn, not just those who could afford it."
Don spearheaded many community organizations. Assisted by others, including his wife Columbia, he worked to keep Shawnee Elementary school open, redeveloping it into Shawnee Community Center. The center added many activities including daycare, tennis & basketball courts, and a baseball field. It became the place for West Dunbar, Institute, and Pinewood residents to learn, share, and enjoy great times together.
As chairman of the West Dunbar Public Service District, he raised more than $1.2 million in grants to build the community's first sewer system.
An activist in the 1970's Don fought against corporations for safe drinking water and educated people about the dangers of fluoride. He fought alongside farmers against Genetically Modified Organisms for food integrity. For clean air, he was instrumental in stopping the manufacture of the pesticide Methyl Isocyanate in Institute WV. Ironically this same gas leaked in 1984 from a production facility in Bhopal India instantly killing 3800 people. This event thrust Don onto the national stage in Washington DC to share his expertise in many TV appearances.
Don is survived by his children, Anthony, Regina, ex-wife of 29yrs Columbia Wilson, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his son Earl. Throughout his life, Don was always devoted to family with fishing trips, sporting activities, tutoring, and weekend cooking competitions.
Don Wilson will be remembered by many as a truly exceptional man and by my brother and me as a wonderful father.
Donations in his memory can be made to Keep Your Faith Corporation 307 Delaware Avenue, Charleston, WV, 25302, (304) 881-7736, website: http://kyfc.org.