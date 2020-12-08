Donajean Johnson

DONAJEAN STREET JOHNSON 93, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born in St. Albans to the late John Vincent and Etha Mae Henley Miles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Dave" Johnson; sisters, Garnett Holstein and Mildred Locke.
Donajean was retired from BB&T, Westside Branch. She was a member of the American Institute of Banking and was a graduate of St. Albans High School.
Surviving are her nieces, Della Lucas and Sharon Fannin. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. Nancy Didway officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Elm Croft Senior Living, Hurricane for all their care and love that they showed Donajean.
You may visit Donajean's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
