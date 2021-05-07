DONALD ALLEN MAYS, 65, of Clendenin passed away Tuesday May 4, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after an unexpected illness.
He was the son of the late John Preston Mays and Martha Lilly Hall Mays. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Pierce and Sue Mays; and brothers, Chuck and Johnny Mays.
Donald was a member of the Clendenin Advent Christian Church. He was a retired employee of Industrial Supply Solutions. He loved music and was an exceptional good guitar player. He also had the ability to play many instruments by ear. He loved spending time with his children, and grandchildren. He cherished those moments. Donald and Debbie met in 1977, and married. He loved her more than words can express.
He is survived by: wife, Debbie Ann Mays; son, Donnie (Amanda) Mays; daughter, Mendy (Larry) Blake; brothers, Randy, Bill and Bob Mays; sister, Sherry Miller; grandchildren, Sofy, Bailey, Alevya, Riley, Cade, Reese, Killian and Sarah.
Covid-19 precautions will be observed, masks and social distancing will be required.
The visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday May 8, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow 4 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Todorovich and Pastor Kevin Miller officiating.
