DONALD ANDREWS, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, departed this life on September 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, nee Crawford, also of Saint Albans. He is survived by daughter, Donna Jurgens, and her husband, Tony, of Walnut Creek, California, and daughter, Jenny Ellis, and her husband, Larry, also of Saint Albans, and by four grandchildren: Alexandra Jurgens, of Davis, California; Nicholas Jurgens, of Walnut Creek, California; Luke Ellis, of Cross Lanes, WV; and Caleb Ellis of Charleston, WV.
Mr. Andrews was born on December 26, 1934, in Whitesville, WV, to Evelyn and Homer Andrews. He received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, in 1955. He was married to Ann Crawford on November 16, 1957, and thereafter began a tour of duty with the United States Army that led him to assignments in Fort Knox, KY, and Honolulu, Hawaii. He received an honorable discharge from the Army as a Specialist 5th class in June of 1963.
He returned to West Virginia and began a career at Union Carbide that included stints as a pipefitter, electrician and cost accountant. In 1967, he obtained a master's degree from Marshall University and thereafter began teaching at the University of Charleston and working as a research analyst in the Office of Legislative Services of the West Virginia Legislature.
In 1977, he was appointed Chief of the Division of Parks and Recreation of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and served in that capacity until 1985. He continued service to the Parks Division after it was transferred to the Department of Commerce, until 1993.
From 1993 until the end of his career, he served as Director of the Robert C, Byrd Institute for Government Studies at the University of Charleston.
After retirement he served on the board of the Saint Albans Housing Authority
Mr. Andrews was an active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Saint Albans where he served in many capacities over a period of more than 50 years. He taught Sunday School for decades and served at various times as a deacon and moderator and parliamentarian of the church. He was licensed to preach by the First Baptist Church of Saint Albans on December 30, 2001.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and travel, photography, painting and camping.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Saint Albans, on September 4, at 1 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. There will be no visitation. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the Hospice workers and the staff at Bellaire at Devonshire assisted living for their kind care of Mr. Andrews during his last days.
You may visit Don's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Andrews family.