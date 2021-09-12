DONALD B. STEWART, 87, of Peytona, WV born June 10, 1934, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Don worked in a wide variety of jobs in his lifetime from maintenance, Department of Highways and some timber work in his younger days, to working both underground and strip mines but his main career and lifelong occupation was his music ministry. He had a God given gift to play and sing the gospel. He was a part of several singing groups through the years such at Shining Light, Coal Valley Four, The Stewart Family, Gate City Trio and Three Generations. He also absolutely loved to hunt and fish especially with his family.
Don was a family man who loved his wife and family more than life itself.
Don was preceded in death by a grandson, Connor Green and a granddaughter, Linda Jean Bragg, his parents, Cecil and Elsie Stewart; sisters: Joyce, Molly and Ruth; brothers, Paul and Junior; mother-in-law, Lessie Price and sister-in-law, Polly Lester.
Don is survived by his loving wife and companion of 46 years, Judy (Dane) Stewart; sons: Chuck and wife, Sandy, Duke and wife, Lisa, Dean and wife, Yvonne, Don (Mac) and companion, Molly; daughters: Cheryl and companion, George, Crystal and companion, Daniel, Molly and companion, Straughn, Judith and husband, D.J. and last but not least, Tara; 26 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Velma and Jean and a host of family and friends; special lifetime friends Jake Javins and Jerry Stewart and also, fur babies Ty, Hillary and Squeak.
Special thanks to Melody of Hospice Care and to everyone who messaged, called, prayed and showed love in any way to our family
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 12 p.m., noon in the Hopkins Fork Community Church with Rev. Ronnie Santonia and Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. The visitation will be Monday from 6 to 9 at the church. Interment will follow in the Stewart Family Cemetery.