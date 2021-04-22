DONALD BARRON age 93, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Barron was born in Blue Creek, WV to the late Hazel and Michael Barron. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of Coastal Life Community Church. Mr. Barron retired from Union Carbide and pastored at several Baptist churches, in West Virginia.
Mr. Barron is survived by his wife of 43 years Nancy, daughters; Sandra (Phillip) Kovacevich of Longwood, FL and Vicky Davidson of Charleston, WV., grandchildren; Sasha, Katrina, Jesse and great granddaughter; Mishka.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Entombment will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV.
Memorial Donations may be made to Coastal Life Community Church, 800 Gabreski Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.