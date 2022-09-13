Thank you for Reading.

Donald C. Whitten
SYSTEM

DONALD C. WHITTEN, 73, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Griffithsville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by a precious son, Kenny Whitten, his parents, Kenneth and Hazel Bays Whitten, brothers, Barry and Roger Whitten, and sister, Sharon Baisden.

Tags

Recommended for you