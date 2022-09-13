DONALD C. WHITTEN, 73, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Griffithsville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by a precious son, Kenny Whitten, his parents, Kenneth and Hazel Bays Whitten, brothers, Barry and Roger Whitten, and sister, Sharon Baisden.
Donald had a love for sports and excelled as an athlete. He co-owned and operated Whitten Brothers Grocery for many years. He loved his family above all else and had the kindest and most generous heart. Everyone who knew him loved him.
Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Cummings Whitten, daughter, Sue McComas of Griffithsville, sons, Donnie (Shawnda) Whitten of Yawkey and Michael Whitten of Griffithsville, brother, Ronald (Katherine) Whitten of Griffithsville, grandchildren, Nick Whitten, Brady (Sydney), Carson, and Carly McComas, Annie (Justin), Garrett, Michael II (Cheyanne), Wade, and Joe Whitten, and Alex Prince of Uneeda, 3 great granddaughters and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Cooper and Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Friends may gather 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln County High School Athletic Department, 81 Lincoln Panther Way, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV