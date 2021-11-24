Donald Charles Moore Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DONALD CHARLES MOORE, 74, of Duck, WV passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.He was born May 1, 1947 in O'Brion to the late Dallas and Margaret (McCracken) Moore, Sr.Donald was preceded in death by his brother Dallas Nelson Moore, Jr.He will be forever remembered by his son, Kenneth; daughters, Katherine and Carol Ann; sister, Karen (Ray) Dawson; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Interment will follow in the Moore Farm Cemetery at O'Brion.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nelson Moore Donald Charles Moore Funeral Home Funeral Service Karen Katherine Grandchild Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Leo Doyle Shawn Castle Dolan Mildred Bessie Lambert Jan Marie Reich Patricia Ann Lovejoy Luther Eugene Dixon Bobby Arnold Fizer Blank Timothy Boggess Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Blank Robert Ray Vanater Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail