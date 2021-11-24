Thank you for Reading.

DONALD CHARLES MOORE, 74, of Duck, WV passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.

He was born May 1, 1947 in O'Brion to the late Dallas and Margaret (McCracken) Moore, Sr.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother Dallas Nelson Moore, Jr.

He will be forever remembered by his son, Kenneth; daughters, Katherine and Carol Ann; sister, Karen (Ray) Dawson; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Interment will follow in the Moore Farm Cemetery at O'Brion.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

