Donald “Don” Sr. Mason

DONALD "DON" E. MASON, Sr., 83, of Loudendale, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020.
Don was a dedicated West Virginia Mountaineer fan. He loved golfing and watching old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Lula Mason; brothers, Harlan Mason, Billy Mason and Raymond Mason; sister, Wanda Mason Demings; sons, Donald "Donnie" Mason Jr. and Terry Mason; grandsons, Kerry Mason and Barry Mason; granddaughter, Chelsea Kitchen; great-granddaughter, Angel Kitchen; and nephews, William "Bill" Mason and Joe Mason.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Glenna Ballard Mason; daughters, Wanda Mason Hayes Derrick (John), Robin Mason Casdorph (Earl) and Angela Mason Kitchen (David); grandchildren, Miranda Nunley (Jason Harper), Terry Mason (Christina), Brenda Hayes, Crystal Hayes, Chasadina Kitchen Cook (Josh), Ashley Casdorph (David Jones), Brent Hayes, Jessica Casdorph (Travis Jones), Allison Casdorph Copen (Cody), Kimberly Mason Ingram (Nick) and Christopher Kitchen (Chesney Daugherty); great-grandchildren, Mark Nunley (Marie Bradshaw), Tristin Harper, Austin Harper (Haley Swartz), Jason "J.T." Harper, Ryder Barton, Brooklynn Barton, Levi Barton, Josilyn Cook, Erica Casdorph, Donald "Jr" Burdette, Nevaeh Casdorph, Teryn Mason, Landon Copen, Sabrina Casdorph, Kaylee Casdorph, Matthew Ingram and Lucas Mason; his first great-great-grandchild, Baby Harper arriving in January, 2021; and his nephew, Charles Mason.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of his Doctors and to the staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital 3 East, for their special care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.