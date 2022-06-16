DONALD "DONNIE" WOOLWINE, 64, left this earth peacefully to be reunited with his parents and siblings on June 11, 2022.
Donnie was born and raised in South Charleston, WV. Growing up, he excelled in athletics. He lettered in five sports at South Charleston High School. He went on to play football and golf at West Virginia State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.
Donnie was a beloved educator and coach for over 30 years in Kanawha County. He always referred to his students and players as "his kids" and he never forgot a name or face. The countless friends made throughout his life are too many to list, but he cherished each one. Upon retirement, he enjoyed hanging out at Little Creek Country Club Golf Course, spending time with his family, babysitting his grandchildren, and watching the WVU Mountaineers and Green Bay Packers.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents Jack Woolwine, Sr. and Gwen Woolwine, his siblings Jack Woolwine, Jr. and Helen Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jennifer Woolwine, his children Chelsee Smith (Justin), Katie Calvert (Sam), and Jake Woolwine (Emily), his four grandchildren, Ellie and Lorelai Smith, Ireland Woolwine, and Russell Calvert. He is also survived by his extended family: Billy Woolwine, who he considered a brother; his niece, Jessica Whitman; his nephew, Jack Woolwine; and a host of cousins and other relatives.
The family will be having a celebration of life, which will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.