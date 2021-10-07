DONALD "DUCKY" McCUNE, 78 of Goldtown passed away October 6, 2021 of a short illness. He was a proud
United States Army Veteran and the retired owner of McCune Construction company.
He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and his beloved grandson Kenneth "Donnie" Bays, granddaughter Amber Whiting and the mother of his children and friend Hazel Irene McCune.
Surviving him are his twin daughters, Sandra (Ken) Bays of Charleston and Susan (John) Toney of Dunbar; stepsons Terry and Toby McClanahan, both of Charleston, and stepdaughter Gloria (Jack) Whiting of Westerville Ohio. His sister Betty Jo Harper and brother Ed MCune both of Charleston. His grandchildren, Christopher (Courtney) Toney of Dunbar, Brent Toney of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Jessica Toney (fiancee Jamaal) of South Charleston and Michael (Kali) Whiting of Westerville, Ohio. And many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be noon Friday October 8, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Thompson officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the McCune Family.