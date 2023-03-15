DONALD DWIGHT "DON" SCALF, 43, passed away March 11, 2023 at CAMC after cardiac arrest. He was born July 31, 1979.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Cush and Alma Garrett of Lake, Joe and Marian Scalf of Uneeda; aunts Lois Garrett, Margie (Tom) Brumfield, Marian (Bob) Reitstetter and Bernice (Norman) Marshall; and uncles Joe Scalf and Jack Gore.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Donald and Rosalie of Foster; special sister, Angela of Foster, the love of his life children, Kelee, Jackson and Anna Scalf of Ramage; companion, Natali Delmer; mother of his children, Beth Scalf; aunts, Diana Scalf (Terri Hogan) of Roanoke, VA, Laura Bailes (Larsm) of Clearwater, FL, and Debbie Scalf of Madison; and many cousins and friends.
He was a 1997 graduate of Scott High where he received vocational training. He worked as a carpenter, coal miner, did apartment maintenance in Charlotte, NC, assembly work at Gestamp Plant in South Charleston, ran equipment for Appalachian Stream Development, and pipeline work in PA. His main passion was carpentry and did work for various people. He was currently employed with Knight Towing working on a tug boat on the Mississippi River and areas around. Most importantly he knew our Lord Jesus Christ. He was saved as a child, rededicated and baptized in 2017 at Madison Baptist Church where he was a member.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Don is helping others and saving lives through organ donation.