Donald Dwight “Don” Scalf
DONALD DWIGHT "DON" SCALF, 43, passed away March 11, 2023 at CAMC after cardiac arrest. He was born July 31, 1979.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Cush and Alma Garrett of Lake, Joe and Marian Scalf of Uneeda; aunts Lois Garrett, Margie (Tom) Brumfield, Marian (Bob) Reitstetter and Bernice (Norman) Marshall; and uncles Joe Scalf and Jack Gore.

