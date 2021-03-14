DONALD DWIGHT LOCKHART of South Charleston, age 79, died at CAMC on March 2nd. He is survived by his wife Barbara Wildman Lockhart of 57 years and his three children: son Mark David and wife Melissa of Ashford, WV; daughter Megan Kay and husband Chad of South Charleston, WV; and son John Vernon and wife Jennifer of St. Albans, WV.
Donald was raised in Wiseburg, Jackson County, WV. He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1960 as salutatorian. He attended West Virginia University for one year and then attended West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV. He graduated from WV Tech in 1970 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his career, Donald worked for General Electric and then Columbia Gas Corporation. He retired in 2000 from Columbia Gas.
Grumpsy, as he was fondly called by his family, was an avid Mountaineer fan and Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed Nascar, fishing, reading, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
Grandchildren are Kaylan Johnson, Shane Johnson, Ileigh Lockhart, Gracyn Lockhart, Bryant Fink, Kara Huffman, Erica Huffman, and Eric Gillenwater. Great grandchildren are Brayden Mooney, Karleigh Mooney, Bryce Mooney, Elijah Pauley, Chloe Pauley, Abigail Hager, Anna Fink, Ian Fink, Ella Fink and Emmie Russell.
He will be greatly missed by his friends, his family, and his dog, Murphy.