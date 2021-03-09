DONALD E. "DON" HUNDLEY, 87, of Cedar Grove formaly of Mammoth passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Donald was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. Donald enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He served as a corporal in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in May 1961. He was a retiree from Valley Camp Coal Company.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; James Ed Hundley and Ethel Hundley, sisters; Ada Tucker and Imogene Summers, step-daughter Cathy Wilkinson.
Donald is survived by his wife Clara Bell Hundley of Cedar Grove, son Donald Edward Hundley Jr., daughter in-law Tiffany Hundley of Cedar Grove, daughter Michelle Stepp, son in-law Paul Stepp of Lizemore, grandchildren; Jessica Slack and husband Shawn slack, Kaitlyn Bailess and husband Jonathan Bailess, Joshua Stepp.
Donald's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital on CPICU floor 5 for their wonderful care and kindness.
Walk thru visitation Wednesday March 10, from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove with graveside service and burial following at Ward Cemetery, Ward at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home and cemetery. Family appreciates your cooperation.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Hundley family.