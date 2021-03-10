DONALD E. "DON" HUNDLEY, 87, of Cedar Grove formerly of Mammoth passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Donald was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. Donald enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He served as a corporal in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in May 1961. He was a retiree from Valley Camp Coal Company.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; James Ed Hundley and Ethel Hundley, sisters; Ada Tucker and Imogene Summers, step-daughter Cathy Wilkinson.
Donald is survived by his wife Clara Bell Hundley of Cedar Grove, son Donald Edward Hundley Jr., daughter in-law Tiffany Hundley of Cedar Grove, daughter Michelle Stepp, son in-law Paul Stepp of Lizemore, grandchildren; Jessica Slack and husband Shawn Slack, Kaitlyn Bailess and husband Jonathan Bailess, Joshua Stepp and wife Tiffany Stepp, Victoria Stepp, Destiny Hundley, Hannah Stepp, Faith Hundley, Hope Hundley and Joseph Stepp, great grandchildren; Makayla Slack, Ezekiel Bailess and Grace Bailess.
Donald's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital on CPICU floor 5 for their wonderful care and kindness.
Walk thru visitation Wednesday March 10, 2021 from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove with graveside service and burial following at Ward Cemetery, Ward at 1 p.m., with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home and cemetery. Family appreciates your cooperation.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Hundley family.