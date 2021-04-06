DONALD E. (DON) LIGHT, 83, of St. Albans, WV. , surrounded by his family, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021 after a long illness. He was born Jan 13th, 1938, in Charleston, WV., to the late Charles Okey Light and Velva Lee (Hughey) Light. He is survived by the love of his life, Ella L. (Oldham) Light; one son, Donald R. (Samantha) Light of Hurricane; two daughters, Cynthia R. (Tom) Lowery of Charleston and Angela J. (Mark) Kirk of St. Albans, sister Glenna Skiles, brothers Dennis, Keith, and Gary Light, all from WV. Don is also survived by seven grand-children and six great- grandchildren. As well and his mother and father he was preceded in death by his brothers Shirley K., Paul D., and James E, of Ohio and two sisters Sharon Paxton and Karen Smith, both of WV. He was an Army veteran and a retiree of the Kroger Co., working at their warehouse in Charleston WV. Don's relationship with Christ was evident to all those who knew him. His love of the scripture and being a witness of God's love was a strength in his life. In addition to his faith and love of his family, he received so much joy from his passion for golf. Having taught himself to play, beginning at age six, he played competitive golf while younger and continue to enjoy playing the sport into his advancing years. He also enjoyed, WVU sports, Lakers basketball, Reds baseball, and building anything with his hands. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the employees of Hospice and Village Caregiving. Their compassionate care for our father and assistance and companionship to our mother will be long remembered. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m.. The ceremony will be held at Mount Tabor Church of God, 2413 Dry Ridge Road, St. Albans, WV 25177.
