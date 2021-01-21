DONALD E. FLANIGAN, 83, passed to his Heavenly Home, January 18, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:30 pm at Ravenswood Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of Don's Life is being planned for the future. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family on our Facebook page.
