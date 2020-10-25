REV. DONALD E. GATEWOOD was surrounded by his children Rozanna, Joretta, Donald and Carol as he transitioned from this world to his heavenly home on October 23, 2020. Don is preceded in death by, Lucille, his wife of 35 years and mother of his children. Don and Lucille took great joy in raising them. There is no doubt but that the foundational principles of family taught to them by, both, their mother and father, will serve them well in their time of grief.
Don devoted his life's work to serving the Lord and ministering to those who were in need, both, spiritually and physically. During his almost 50 years of ministry, he pastored multiple congregations including Mary Virginia Tabernacle, Grace Gospel, Dunbar Mountain Mission and Rebecca Chapel. In the past 15 years Don's ministry included his multiple contributions in service, teaching, preaching, visitation and chairing the Pipe Sounds Program at Forest Burdette United Methodist Church.
Don's love of music was fierce. His melodious voice, coupled with his love of the Lord, was self-evident in his rendition of Horatio Spafford's hymn It is Well With My Soul. Those who loved Don and worshiped with him would readily agree that the hymn is an accurate portrayal of Don's unwavering faithful walk with the Lord. Even in times of great despair and challenges, Don unequivocally believed and lived his life in a fashion which mirrored the basic premise of faith underlying the hymn "..Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well with my soul. ."
He is also preceded in death by his wife Carole as well as his mother and father, Clarence and Dollie Carden.
Don leaves behind his four children: Rozanna (Jim) Bailey of Scott Depot; Joretta (Steve) Comer, also, of Scott Depot; Donald (Becky) Gatewood of Charleston; Carol (Scott) Gatewood of Pittsburgh. D He leaves one stepdaughter, Kyra (John) Adams of Arizona. Don was blessed with ten grandchildren: April (Jamie) Jackson; Kristi (Seth) Richardson; Matthew (Jen) Gatewood; Mark (Amber) Gatewood; Eric (Tiffany) Bailey; Travis (Brittny) Stone; John Gatewood; and Joshua Stephan; Eleri and Grayson Adams. He had 11 great-grandchildren: Raygen Jackson; Palmer and Paisley Bailey; Noah, Zeb and Jeremiah Dillon; Colson and McKenna Stone; George and Mary Gatewood; and, Harley "Dutch" Gatewood.
One of the most treasured of traditions within Don's family was the one started by his only son and namesake, Donald Owen. The family traveled from their various homes on Saturdays to Mountaineer Stadium to join in the pre-game festivities and to always sit with his large family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the box together to cheer on the Mountaineers. Although the box was shared with family and friends alike, Don was - even among strangers at the games - notorious for proudly belting out The Star Spangled Banner. And, the day always ended with the family aligning shoulder-to-shoulder and singing Take Me Home Country Roads. Sadly, that beautiful and passionate voice will be missed in seasons to come.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Forest Burdette United Methodist Church with pastor Ed Grant and the Rev. Ellis Conley officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service.
Private Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the services.
Live stream at Https://www.facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc/