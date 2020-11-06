DONALD E. HUDNALL, Sr., born June 4, 1934 to Jobe and Beulah (Van Meter) Hudnall, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020.
He was a 1952 graduate of Nitro High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from C & P Telephone Company. He was a lifelong teacher, church member and elder, and attended King's Way Christian Church (formerly East Nitro Christian Church).
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Mildred Lou (Parsons) Hudnall, his children Don Hudnall, Jr., Jon (Jennifer) Hudnall, Missy (Harold) Keck, Dan (Zem) Hudnall, Alice (Bob) Shockley, and 12 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25387, or Johnson University (Johnson Bible College) 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998.