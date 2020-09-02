DONALD E. LAMBERT, 87 of Chapmanville, departed this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m., September 8, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, WV. Friends may call from 6 till 9 p.m., Monday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
