DONALD E STAATS, 81 years old, formally of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away in his home in Hudson Florida , from a long illness on May 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, his two sons David of Tennessee and Michael of Ohio and step son John of Charleston WV. Two sisters, Sue Elkins of Charleston and Nancy Lucas of Cross Lanes. He was preceded in death by his parents Macel Preston Staats, his father Cleo Staats and oldest son Donald E Staats of Ohio. Donald has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donald worked for Columbia Gas for nineteen years and also worked for Charleston Marine. Dons great joy was working on boats. And, in his earlier years he loved riding motorcycles on the wooded trails in the mountains of West Virginia. Dobies Funeral Home in Hudson, Florida will be handling the arrangements.
