Donald Eugene Vernati
DONALD EUGENE VERNATI (SPANKY), 66, of Sissonville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home.

Donald was a loving father, and friend. He was a member of Legg Fork Community Church and visited other area churches as well. He loved people and never knew a stranger. He was a talented self-taught musician/vocalist and loved playing Bluegrass music. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.

