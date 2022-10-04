DONALD EUGENE VERNATI (SPANKY), 66, of Sissonville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home.
Donald was a loving father, and friend. He was a member of Legg Fork Community Church and visited other area churches as well. He loved people and never knew a stranger. He was a talented self-taught musician/vocalist and loved playing Bluegrass music. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.
He started his carrier working on Heavy Equipment at Mountaineer Euclid in Nitro, WV, then driving Truck for B & J Welding and Contracting of Elkview, WV, and retired from Maxim Crane Works of Nitro, WV where he had been a Crane Operator for many years. He had been a member of the Local IUOE 132 since 1993. He loved to tell stories about jobs he had worked on and the many friends he had made through the years and how much he missed it all.
Donald was loved by all that knew him, and he will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his son; Richard (Ricky) Vernati, his wife; Saundra Joy Vernati, parents; Floyd and Phyllis Vernati, and brother; Larry Vernati.
He is survived by his daughter; Linda Wolfe (Ron) of Cross Lanes, WV, brothers; Floyd Vernati (Kathy) of Poca, WV and Gary Vernati (Rose) of Oak Hill, WV, Sister-in-Law; Donna (Susie) Vernati of Charleston, WV, Stepsons; Troy Martin (Sara) of Sissonville, WV and Lee Martin of North Charleston, WV
A service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Naylor, and Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Fernatt/Vernati Family Cemetery on Pinch Ridge.
Visitation will be from noon - 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.