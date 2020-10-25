DONALD FOSTER, formerly of Charleston West Virginia, passed away October 18, 2020 at the Fraser Health Care Center after a short illness.
Don was born in Omaha Nebraska to Francis and Sylvera (Gibbons) Foster. He received degrees from Creighton University, University of Detroit and Purdue University with a PhD in Chemistry. He was employed for his entire career at Union Carbide, in South Charleston WV. Don was an aviation Cadet in the US Navy, a member of St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church and an avid golfer.
Don is survived by his wife of 49 years Elizabeth Gwinn, 2 daughters, Regina(Terry) Stotts of Kimberling City MO, Catherine(Mark) Sansone of Hilton Head SC, 6 grandsons, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Currier of San Rafael, CA.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife Rita LaHood, his wife Jane Lowe, his sister Betty OMelia and his brother William Foster, SJ.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. www.Keithfuneral.com.