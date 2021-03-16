DONALD FREDERICK MOCK, JR., 69 of Rome, GA formerly of Nashville, TN and Hinton, WV passed away Thursday March 11, 2021 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, following a short illness.
Born February 17, 1952 in Hinton, he was the son of Margie E. Cooper Mock of Hinton and the late Donald F. Mock, Sr.
Freddie was a 1970 graduate of Hinton High School, where he served as the student body President. He played football, basketball, and baseball and was a member of the 1968 AA state football championship team. He graduated in 1974 from Concord College with a BS in Business Administration and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. While at Concord he lettered in football and baseball and during this time was also an amateur boxer. Freddie's devotion of athletics transferred into coaching and officiating. He coached youth sports teams in Summers County for many years including Little League Baseball, midget league football and elementary basketball as well as officiating sporting events throughout southern West Virginia. Freddie also trained local amateur boxers in the area throughout the 1970's and early 1980's and served as an assistant football coach at Summers County High School in late 1990's. He took great interest in developing and mentoring youth in their athletic endeavors and remained very close with many of the players he coached by offering guidance and support. He maintained his love of sports his entire life and was a passionate fan of the New York Yankees and the West Virginia University Mountaineers. Freddie enjoyed hunting, horseback riding and spending time at the Mock family farm. Additionally, he was a longtime member of the Hinton Elks Lodge #821 and valued fellowship at Willowwood Country Club. He especially cherished spending time with family and close friends sharing stories and special memories.
Freddie spent over 30 years in the banking industry, working in various commercial, mortgage and consumer lending roles at First National Bank of Hinton and Greenbrier Valley National Bank in Alderson, as well as World Finance Corporation in Nashville, TN. He retired to Rome, Georgia where he resided since 2018. Freddie was a positive influence on many people and was beloved by his family.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Carte Mock; a special brother-in-law, Mark Woodrum and step-son, Nick Harris.
Besides his mother, survivors include his wife, Faye Mock; a son, Donald F. Mock III & wife Juli of Charleston, WV and a daughter, Mollie Mock Kaufman & husband Craig of Morgantown, WV; three granddaughters, Haydon and Harper Mock and Roe Kaufman; two sisters, Sandra Yost (Lance) of Pt. Pleasant, WV and Donna Pivont (Ray) of Hinton; step-son, Todd Harris (Stephanie) of Adairsville, GA; two step-daughters, Candice and Christa Harris, both of Nashville, TN; five step-grandchildren, Hannah, Blake, Alexandria and Christopher Harris and Madelyn Wright; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with Freddie's special canine companion, "Fancy" also survives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 16, at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton with Pastor Sonny Angell officiating. Burial will follow in Restwood Memorial Gardens in Hinton. Friends may call from noon until service time Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be; Doug Trail, Gary McGraw, Lee Pivont, Craig Kaufman, Nathan Wright, Ted Paluch, Jim Brogan, Jerod Ewing, Bret Crowder and Matt Durnan.
Honorary pallbearers will be; Kit Durnan, Steve Tassos, Chilton Lilly, Ray Pivont, Dave LaBelle, Rushon Colin, Lee Roy Farley, Alex McCallister, Alfred Wykle, Todd Harris, Barry Lynch, Reggie Bower, Tim Woodrum, Tom Woodrum and Frosty Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beech Run Baptist Church, 11045 Beech Run Rd. Hinton, WV 25951 or Hinton Area Foundation in Freddie's memory, 104 James St. Hinton, WV 25951.
Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV