DONALD G. "DOC" BRANNON went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2021 surrounded by family.
Doc Brannon was preceded in death by parents Merrill G. and Edna E. Brannon and sister Ann L. Ashley (Brannon). He is survived by his loving wife Patsy L. (Rhodes) Brannon and children Debra L. Powell (Clifford) and R. Shawn Brannon (Diana), grandchildren Donovan Powell, Micah Powell, Emily Crihfield (Brannon), Abigail Brannon, Meghan Brannon, Jacob Brannon, and Sarah Brannon, great-grandchildren Cadence and Kylee Crihfield and dear friend Steve Stutler.
Doc was born at home on Rush Run Road in Gilmer County, West Virginia on February 18, 1936 and graduated from Troy High School. He went on to attend Glenville State College earning his BS in Chemistry, obtained his Master's in Chemistry from West Virginia University, and received his PhD in Chemistry from West Virginia University.
He met the love of his life in chemistry lab at WVU and they married in June of 1961. He began teaching at West Virginia Institute of Technology where he taught college chemistry and inorganic chemistry and encouraged and inspired thousands of students for over 30 years.
Doc was an avid hunter, trout fisherman, and conservationist being a longtime member of Trout Unlimited. He instilled a strong love of the outdoors in his children, grandchildren, and students. Many summers were spent in Wyoming and surrounding states trout fishing, and many falls were spent on the homeplace hunting squirrels and deer. Spring turkey season was also a favorite with Doc who made many of his own calls. He had a love of woodworking making a variety of items including jewelry which his family still wears.
Doc Brannon will be sorely missed by his loving Wife, family members, and dear friends, but we have the consolation of being able to reunite with him one day in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 29, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV, at noon/12 p.m. with a two-hour visitation with the family from 10 a.m. to noon/12 p.m., with Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunrise Cemetery (Brannon Family Cemetery), Rush Run Rd, Doddridge, Co.