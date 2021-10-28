DONALD G. ESTEP, 89, of South Charleston, passed away on October 25, 2021.
He was born in Clothier, WV to Mildred and Victor Estep on January 28, 1932. He graduated from South Charleston High School, class of 1952. Shortly after he went to work for Union Carbide, where he retired at the age of 51. Following retirement, he worked for Village Floral and Car Brite. In the summer you could find him out cutting the grass when he wasn't at the baseball fields coaching girls softball or just there to catch a game. Early mornings, you could find him at Ken's Auto hanging out with the guys.
Don had been a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served as deacon, trustee and usher, before joining Starcher Baptist Church. He went on several mission trips with Alaska being his favorite. He ushered at the Civic Center and was an avid WVU fan. He was also known as, "the mayor of Spring Hill", Pappy, Scooter, "the old man", and Grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sisters, Carolyn and Peggy.
Left to cherish his memory are, wife of 63 years, Donna; son, Stanley; daughters, Cindy (Buzz) Smith, and Tammy (Tim) Baciu; granddaughter, Sarah Baciu; great granddaughter, Kendall Walls.
A service to Honor the Life of Don will be held at Noon, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Dave Workman and Rev. Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
