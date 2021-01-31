DONALD H. LYONS, 85, of Cedar Grove, WV, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at home with his wife and daughters by his side. Born the oldest of eight children, November 10, 1935, in Blakeley, WV, to Cecil B. and Bettie Ann Keenan Lyons who preceded him in death, he was the longest living male member of the Lyons family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John (Jack) Lyons and sister Peggy Lou Depew.
After more than 38 years as a commercial food worker and head butcher for the Kroger Company, he retired. He was a member of UFCW Local 400; the Cedar Grove Lions Club; Trout Unlimited where he spent countless hours stocking streams in and around the area with trout; a former member of the Nitro Antique Car Club; a former member of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department; a founding member of the Kelly's Creek Watershed Association; and served in the 130th Air Resupply Squadron of the WV Air National Guard. Don had a keen eye for finding four-leaf clovers, ginseng and molly moochers. He loved to hunt and fish, spending countless hours in the West Virginia hills and along the banks of the Williams and Cranberry Rivers. In addition to his many talents, he had a green thumb which was evident by the many beautiful flowers around his home.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cecilia "Frankie" Lyons, daughters Devonah Hustead (Jim Grubb), Cheryl Fout (Jeff), his grandsons, Deric Fout and Trevor Hustead, two bonus granddaughters, Jennifer Fout and Megan Hustead, brothers Ray (Debbie) Lyons; Paul (Shelia) Lyons; sisters Sandra Sue Lyons, Cecilia Siegel, Pamela (Dick) Musso, and his furry companion, Scruffy.
The family thanks their friends for the many cards and phone calls received during Donald's illness. A special thank you to the Women's Missionary Union of Witcher Baptist Church for their support, cards and care packages.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cookefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Womens' Missionary Union of Witcher Baptist Church in care of Wanda Smith, 2206 Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV, 25015.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. Pastor Gary Tucker, cousin of the deceased, officiant.
Arrangements in the care of Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, WV.