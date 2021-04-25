DONALD HAROLD ASHMUS, age 91, beloved husband, father, and "Poppy" passed away on April 17, 2021, in Hurricane, WV. Don was born on January 24, 1930, in Youngstown, OH. He married Martha Ann Stoner on July 16, 1954. They were married for 67 years. He graduated from Purdue University and moved to Charleston to work at Union Carbide as a chemical engineer for over 30 years.
Don was a man who followed after God's heart. Don served God at First Baptist Church of South Charleston for 20 years, then at Scott Depot Christ Fellowship for 20 years, and then was instrumental in remodeling and renewing Randolph Street Baptist Church in Charleston for many years. He leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness to his God, his family, his church, and community. With the gift of hospitality, Don and Ann opened their home to many persons, one being Shawn Moran, who welcomed Don through the gates of heaven. Don helped so many people by teaching about health and wellness. He enjoyed playing tennis his whole life and later loved coaching the Winfield HS tennis team.
Don is beloved by his wife, Ann; his three daughters: Karen Britton (Steve), Lori Kline (Keith), and Donna Goldsmith (Robert); four grandchildren, Christopher Britton (Amanda), Jefferson Britton (Mallory), Natalie Kline, and Adam Kline; and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Risen King Church in Hurricane, WV on Saturday, May 1st at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m., before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kanawha Hospice or Risen King Church in Hurricane.